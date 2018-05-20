

CTV Barrie





Two beaches in Bracebridge remain closed all long weekend for a police investigation.

Town officials decided to shut down Kirby’s Beach Park and Bracebridge Bay Park on Friday, after broken glass and sewing needles were purposely placed in the sand, both in the water, and on the beach.

Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith says volunteer scuba divers from Gravenhurst will be on site Monday conducting a thorough underwater inspection to ensure the beaches are as safe as possible.

“We have a nice safe beach 99.99% of the time, but unfortunately something really silly has happened and we want to make sure that everyone is safe that visits our community and our beach,” says Smith.

Smith says the clean-up has been especially difficult because the water level has come up significantly since the investigation started.

The town will review findings later this week, to determine whether any additional clean-up work is required.

The OPP launched an investigation after a suspicious letter was sent to a local media outlet, threatening the safety of beaches in Muskoka region.