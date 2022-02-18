Two Barrie residents face dozens of charges in series of catalytic converter thefts

Two Barrie residents accused of stealing catalytic converters face dozens of charges following a four-month police investigation.

According to Barrie police, a man, 47, and a woman, 27, were arrested on Thursday in connection with the theft of 43 catalytic converters within the city.

Police say the thefts were happening primarily in the overnight hours between Sept. 28, 2021, and Jan. 28 and were "consistent with other jurisdictions in Ontario who were experiencing similar occurrences."

Police say catalytic theft converter thefts have been a growing problem throughout the pandemic across the country.

A catalytic converter is a device attached to a vehicle's exhaust system that helps reduce pollutants and contains precious metals like platinum and palladium.

Experts say thieves can sell a single convertor on the black market for $200 to $300.

Barrie police say surveillance video from one of the thefts captured an image of a vehicle believed to have been involved through the investigation, which ultimately led investigators to two accused.

The man and woman face a total of 51 criminal offences.