Two Barrie people arrested on social media scamming charges

    Orillia Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested two suspects in a province-wide fraud investigation.

    In October, the Orillia OPP received a report from a victim who had been defrauded when purchasing an item on Facebook Marketplace.

    Police say the victim sent a deposit for an item and never heard from the seller again.

    Since October, police say more victims have been identified.

    Investigators identified two suspects who were arrested on December 30.

    A 28-year-old Barrie woman and a 30-year-old Barrie man have been charged with fraud under $5,000.

    Both were held for a bail hearing and later released from custody.

    If you have any information on this investigation or feel you may be a victim, contact Orillia OPP Major Crime Unit at (705) 326-3536 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

