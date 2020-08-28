BARRIE, ONT. -- Six Barrie residents are among the eight new COVID-19 cases reported by the local health unit on Friday.

The new cases include a boy and girl from Barrie, both listed under the age of 17.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit verifies five minors have now tested positive for the virus this week in Simcoe County. The two listed today are under investigation, but the other three this week are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus after coming into contact with a positive case.

It's a disturbing find with little more than a week to the start of the school year.

Today's eight new cases mark the highest-single day spike in the region in more than a month.

Friday's cases also include three women and one man from Barrie, and two men from Bradford West Gwillimbury and Tiny Township.

The health unit is investigating how four of the cases became infected with the virus, while two are known to have come in close contact with a positive case.

Health experts recommend following the three W's to protect against COVID-19, watch your distance, wash your hands and wear a mask.

Meanwhile, the province unveiled its plan for handling an outbreak of COVID-19 in schools yesterday, which Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health backs, saying the reopening school plan is safe.

"If we didn't think it was safe, if our experts told me it wasn't safe, if the ones who are looking at our data and information said it's not safe … I would take the advice," Dr. Williams said.

The province's top doc went on to say that educators are no more at risk of exposure to the virus than any front-line worker or grocery store employee.