Two Barrie men face charges following single-vehicle crash

Provincial police in Kawartha Lakes arrested two Barrie men following a single-vehicle collision.

Police say the driver and passenger were with the vehicle that had gone into the ditch late Friday afternoon on Kirkfield Road in Eldon Township when officers arrived.

They placed both under arrest and charged the 20-year-old driver with dangerous operation, failing to comply with demand, failing to comply with a probation order, theft of a motor vehicle and being a novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration over zero.

Police also charged the 23-year-old passenger with offences, including prosecution or obstructing justice.

Both men have court dates scheduled for next month.