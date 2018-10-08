

CTV Barrie





Two Barrie families have been displaced after separate fires happened just moments apart on Thanksgiving Sunday.

The blaze ignited around 9:00 a.m. on Shadowood Road, in south-end Timberwalk area.

Investigators say it started in the home’s garage, after combustibles were placed too closely to a space heater.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the house, but damage is still pegged at about $60,000.

Thankfully, no one suffered any injuries.

Firefighters were barely able to make it back to their stations, when the call for a second fire came through, this time on Hawthorne Crescent.

Early indications are that the fire was caused by a backed-up dryer vent.

A family six, including four young children, were able to get out of the house safely. Two dogs were also saved.

Barrie fire investigator Judith Myddelton says four smoke alarms inside the home were not active, and the outcome could have been much worse.

“Had this fire happened at night, I’d hate to think what might’ve happened. There was one working smoke alarm which happened to be in the area where the fire took place in the basement, but it was delayed activating because it was improperly placed,” Myddelton told CTV News on scene.

The family has lost everything in the fire.

Investigators say the estimated damage is between $100,000 and $200,000.