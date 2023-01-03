Two Barrie drivers start the new year with suspended licences for speeding

Two drivers in Barrie had their vehicles impounded and their licences suspended for stunt driving on the first day of the new year.

Police say officers caught one driver travelling 175 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 400 while the other was clocked going 117 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Mapleview Drive East.

Both drivers' vehicles were impounded for 14 days and their licences suspended for 30 days.

Motorists are automatically charged with stunt driving for speeding 40km/h or more over where the posted limit is 80km/h or less.

Stunt driving applies to motorists caught going 50km/h or more on roads or highways where the speed limit is 80 km/h or higher.