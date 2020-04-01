BARRIE -- Two new assessment centres have opened in Muskoka.

The Huntsville centre is located in Building B on Frank Miller Drive.

There is another centre in Bracebridge at the Rotary Centre for Youth on Wellington Street.

Both centres are by-appointment-only and do not accept walk-ins.

Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should first seek guidance from their family doctor to find out if it's required to go to one of the centres.

Patients can also call Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-767-0000 or use the online self-assessment tool.

Once advised to be seen at the centre, patients will be required to wait in their vehicles to be assessed by a medical professional.

The health unit says that not everyone who has symptoms of the virus will be tested. Only those who meet the criteria for testing will be swabbed.

Symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, new or worsening cough, or shortness of breath.