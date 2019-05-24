

CTV Barrie





Stolen property and firearms were seized from a Midland house after Southern Georgian Bay officers searched the property.

Police say they executed the search of the home on Viking Marine Road in Severn Township on Wednesday night after a lengthy investigation.

Officers seized a 2003 Audi, ammunition, and a pellet gun, allegedly all stolen.

An 18-year-old Severn Township man faces charges along with a 32-year-old from Midland who was arrested on an outstanding warrant.