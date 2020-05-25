BARRIE -- Two people have been arrested after allegedly leading police on a pursuit from Essa Township into Barrie on Monday morning.

According to the Nottawasaga OPP, officers got a report of a break-in happening at a home in Essa around 9 a.m. that they say woke the homeowner.

Officers say the suspects stole a vehicle from the house located in the area of 9th Line and County Road 90.

Police spotted the suspected stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 27, south of CR 90 and were able to arrest a female suspect.

The OPP says a man ran from police and jumped into another stolen vehicle heading for Barrie.

Officers eventually stopped him in the area of Ferndale Drive and Edgehill Drive.

There is no word on charges at this time.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.