BARRIE -- A police search of an Orillia home netted officers a quantity of drugs believed to have been intended for the streets.

Members from several police forces across the region, including the K9 unit, helped execute the warrant at the Mississaga Street West residence on Thursday.

"Police were able to seize cocaine and fentanyl and other items consistent with drug trafficking," read the OPP release.

A 38-year-old Orillia man and a 24-year-old Brampton man were arrested and charged in connection with the bust.

Both were released from custody, with court dates scheduled for next month.