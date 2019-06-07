

CTV Barrie





Two people accused of being a part of an ongoing string of thefts have been arrested.

Provincial police say several police forces from various jurisdictions have been investigating ongoing robberies of dump trucks and chassis trucks since 2017.

Police say the investigation revealed multiple suspects involved and lead to the arrests of a 75-year-old Toronto man and a 46-year-old Brampton man.

The two accused were held for bail hearings to take place in a Barrie courtroom.