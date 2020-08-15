BARRIE, ONT. -- Twin brothers from Wasaga Beach took a well-deserved rest Saturday after a 19-hour long fundraising swim on Georgian Bay.

Jake and Josh Burella had planned to swim the 32 km between Christian Island and Collingwood to raise money and awareness for youth mental help. The pair slipped into the water around 5 a.m., fighting waves, sun, and fatigue all day.

Jake Burella says exhaustion forced brother Josh to cut his swim short by about 2 km. Jake wasn't back on dry land until 9:30 p.m.

The brothers were feeling beat up Saturday, but proud. Their efforts have raised more than $25,000 to date for a youth mental health initiative. You can still donate by clicking here.

Achy and tired, Jake Burella wasn't ready Saturday to plan any future long-distance challenges. In 2018 the Burella twins tackled a 16 km swim from Beach 3 in Wasaga Beach to the grain terminals in Collingwood.