Twice convicted, suspended driver blows 4x legal limit: OPP

Police accuse a driver with two previous "recent" impaired driving convictions of blowing nearly four times the legal limit after a single-vehicle collision in Caledon.

Police say a vehicle went through a fence into the snow in a Walmart parking lot in Bolton near the McEwan Drive and Highway 50 intersection.

They say the driver was asking people for help removing the vehicle when officers arrived and began to investigate.

The OPP says the accused, a 64-year-old Caledon man, was driving with a suspended licence from an impaired driving charge on Jan. 22.

The driver was charged with impaired driving and operating a motor vehicle with over 80mgs of alcohol.

He has a court date scheduled in April in Orangeville.

"Not sure what else can be done to try and educate people about drinking and driving," said OPP Const. Ian Michel. "Ultimately, the decision to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs is a choice of the driver. Rolling the dice on getting caught, hurting or killing someone or yourself is not a game I would want to play."

The Ontario government reports alcohol-impaired driving is one of the leading causes of death on the roads.

Motorists charged with impaired driving face an immediate licence suspension, vehicle impoundment, and harsher penalties if convicted.

Police urge motorists to plan ahead, have a designated driver, use public transit, call a friend for a ride, call an uber or taxi or stay overnight if possible.

"Enough is enough!! If you drink, don't drive!!" OPP posted to social media on Wednesday.