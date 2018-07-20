

CTV Barrie





A Richmond Hill man faces charges following allegations he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy during a tutoring session in 2015.

Investigators received reports of the alleged sexual assault on June 30.

The 28-year-old man was arrested and charged on July 12 following a police investigation.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and want to hear from anyone who may have information.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on August 17.