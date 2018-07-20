Featured
Tutor charged with sexual assault
Kirill Matveev, 28, faces multiple charges including sexual exploitation and sexual interference under 16.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 11:43AM EDT
A Richmond Hill man faces charges following allegations he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy during a tutoring session in 2015.
Investigators received reports of the alleged sexual assault on June 30.
The 28-year-old man was arrested and charged on July 12 following a police investigation.
Investigators believe there may be more victims and want to hear from anyone who may have information.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court on August 17.