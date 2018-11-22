

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they've arrested and charged a man accused of sexually assaulting a girl he was tutoring.

Police say the alleged incident took place on Nov. 4, when the man was tutoring the 12-year-old girl in her home.

They say he has been employed by Tutor Doctor, a company that provides in-home tutoring services, since November 2016.

Police say the 37-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

They say he has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touching.

The man is set to appear in court on Dec. 13.