Trunk or Treat returns to Orillia's ODAS Park

BARRIE, ONT. -

After a successful launch last year, an Orillia Halloween enthusiast has brought back his popular one-stop-shop trick or treating experience.

Derick Lehmann says he first started 'Trunk or Treat' in October 2020, when many medical experts advised against trick or treating due to COVID-19 concerns. Held at ODAS Park, the event sees volunteers decorate their trunks and hand out candy, allowing a safe experience with plenty of distancing.

Due to popular demand, he brought it back this year.

"It's safer, but also each side is about 25 cars, so they are getting treats from 25 people in about 15 minutes," says Lehmann. "So I think the parents really appreciate not having to be out at night for as long, but the kids still get a ton of candy to bring home."

This year the event doubled in size, with 50 cars handing out candy to approximately 800 youth who signed up.

"I love Halloween even more than Christmas. Ever since high school, when I stopped trick or treating, our family would do some sort of scare at our house when the kids came back," says Lehmann. "So that's kind of continued and evolved over the years, and this event is just an extension of that. It's another opportunity to get out, provide some fun for the kids and give away a lot of candy."

Lehmann says the event is made possible thanks to partnerships including the Orillia Youth Centre and ODAS Park, which provided use of the land free of charge.

"So many have said even if the pandemic's not a thing, we love this," Lehmann says.

The Halloween fan is also behind a new projection show he's been running nightly throughout October at his home. He says hundreds have come out to see it, many coming from distances, including North Bay and Niagara Falls.

Lehmann says he plans to bring both Trunk or Treat and his projection show back in 2022.