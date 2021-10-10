Trunk or Treat Halloween event looking for volunteers

BARRIE, ONT. -

Families looking for a unique and safe trick or treat experience for their young ghosts and goblins have another option in Orillia to look forward to this year.

The Trunk or Treat Halloween event is set to return to ODAS Park on Oct. 30. The event, first held last year, provides a one-stop trick-or-treat experience for kids.

"Out at ODAS Park, it will be nice because during the day it's safe and it's in the fields, there's no traffic driving around, and it's open-air," says organizer Derick Lehmann. "So, unfortunately, we are still in a time of COVID, and we want to keep the kids and the parents safe so they can go from car to car outside and keep distance and still collect lots of candy!"

Last year the event, which was held in partnership with ODAS Park and the Orillia Youth Centre, saw 33 cars handing out candy to approximately 300 kids.

Volunteers are needed to hand out candy. For more information, click here.