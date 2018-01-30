Several trucks and ATVs have broken through the ice on Lake Simcoe, which has sparked a warning from police.

Video released by York Regional Police shows a truck that got stuck after going through the ice between Virginia Beach and Georgina Island.

“The truck is still there and people still venture out on to the ice with their own vehicles and on foot trying to see this truck and now they're falling through because the ice has been broken up,” says York Regional Police Const. Corey Woods.

It could costs thousands of dollars to get the pickup removed.

Another truck went through the ice not far from the Lake Simcoe shoreline. The driver says the ice was soft.

“Only the front tire went down into the water. Can’t come back,” says the man.

But Woods say it's not just trucks going through this season. Some ATVs have dropped into cracks or through thin parts of the ice.

Some people are reporting as much as 18 inches of good ice on the lake, but it's the inconsistency of the ice that poses a threat.

“Unfortunately these pressure cracks, they can move apart and they're unpredictable. We're not sure of the currents that happen underneath them. What happens is their vehicle will drop in and then people actually will potentially get injured trying to get their vehicle out,” says Woods.

Police recommend anyone going out on the ice speak with an ice hut operator.