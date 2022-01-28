Trucker rallies slow-rolling through Simcoe County and Grey Bruce this weekend

Trucker convoys will be rolling through parts of Simcoe County and Grey Bruce this weekend in support of the 'Freedom Convoy.'

On Friday morning, a protest began in Owen Sound before the group heads to Ottawa to join the other groups.

The convoy will be heading through Shelburne, Flesherton and Orangeville.

In Barrie, a small group who are not affiliated with the 'Freedom Convoy' movement organized a rally for Saturday.

"We are extending an invite to truckers and individuals who wish to show their support in ending COVID mandates and are unable to attend the Ottawa convoy," the Facebook post reads.

The Barrie rally will be taking place at the Sadlon Arena at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The convoy will be departing from the parking lot at 12 p.m. The trucks will be heading along some major routes in Barrie and will work alongside police to ensure the route is safe.

The gatherings are in support of truckers who began a cross-country trip from British Columbia over the weekend, reaching Ontario on Thursday. Hundreds of people gathered on Thursday morning in Innisfil to support the 'Freedom Convoy.'

The protest was initially sparked in response to a mandate requiring truckers travelling across the Canada-U.S. border to be vaccinated. Participants have said it's also about various other policies that they feel infringe on their freedoms.