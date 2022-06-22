Truck towed after driver is caught going 164km/h in posted 80 zone: OPP

A motorist in Caledon had to watch his truck be towed away after officers allegedly clocked him speeding more than double the posted limit.

Provincial police say an officer spotted the driver travelling 164 km/h on Airport Road near King Street Wednesday afternoon.

The area is a posted 80 km/h zone.

Police charged the driver with stunt driving, resulting in a 30-day licence suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment at the owner's expense.