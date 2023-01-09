Truck tipping wreaks havoc at Severn Township quarry

Orillia OPP was called to Nelsons Aggregates Quarry on Burnside Drive in Severn on Thursday morning.

There they found numerous trucks – including industrial machinery – had been knocked over onto their sides, causing serious damage to the vehicles.

They also discovered that several catalytic converters had been cut off.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that transforms hazardous gases and pollutants in a vehicle’s exhaust into less-toxic pollutants.

However, catalytic converters contain precious metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium, which makes them attractive to thieves.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).