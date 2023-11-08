Truck spills massive load of lumber onto Hwy 11 in Muskoka

A massive cleanup got underway on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst on Tuesday after a transport truck hauling a load of lumber rolled onto its side.

A transport truck rolled onto its side spilling a load of lumber onto Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Currie Heavy Towing)

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Bethune Drive.

A crew with Currie Heavy Towing spent several hours cleaning the 2x4s, restacking, and loading onto trucks to remove them from the highway.

Crews work to clean up a load of lumber that spilled onto Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Currie Heavy Towing)

Traffic was rerouted through the area.

It's unclear what caused the big rig to flip onto its side, but police say many trucks have tipped through this area because of a "difficult bend."

The area has since reopened.

No injuries were reported.