BARRIE
Barrie

    • Truck spills massive load of lumber onto Hwy 11 in Muskoka

    Crews work to clean up a load of lumber that spilled onto Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Currie Heavy Towing) Crews work to clean up a load of lumber that spilled onto Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Currie Heavy Towing)

    A massive cleanup got underway on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst on Tuesday after a transport truck hauling a load of lumber rolled onto its side.

    A transport truck rolled onto its side spilling a load of lumber onto Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Currie Heavy Towing)

    The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Bethune Drive.

    A transport truck rolled onto its side spilling a load of lumber onto Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Currie Heavy Towing)

    A crew with Currie Heavy Towing spent several hours cleaning the 2x4s, restacking, and loading onto trucks to remove them from the highway.

    Crews work to clean up a load of lumber that spilled onto Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Tues., Nov. 7, 2023. (Courtesy: Currie Heavy Towing)

    Traffic was rerouted through the area.

    It's unclear what caused the big rig to flip onto its side, but police say many trucks have tipped through this area because of a "difficult bend."

    The area has since reopened.

    No injuries were reported.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News