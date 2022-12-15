Truck rolls over on Hwy. 89 near Cookstown

A truck rolled over on Hwy. 89 in Cookstown (Twitter: @OPP_CR) A truck rolled over on Hwy. 89 in Cookstown (Twitter: @OPP_CR)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Feds: Imprisoned U.S. polygamous leader helped plan kidnapping

The leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah border helped orchestrate the escape of eight girls he considered his wives from a group home where they were placed after authorities learned of what was happening, prosecutors allege in a Wednesday court filing.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver