Truck rolls into ditch on Hwy 400 in Barrie injuring one person

One person was taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 400 involving a truck carrying asphalt Tuesday morning.

Provincial police say the truck rolled over in the ditch at the Barrie ONroute north of Mapleview Drive in the early morning hours.

The commute was slow going for motorists as a heavy tow and emergency crews worked to remove the asphalt truck from the area.

It took roughly five hours before the lanes reopened.

It's unknown what injuries were sustained.

It's also unclear what caused the truck to roll over in the ditch.

There is no word on any charges.