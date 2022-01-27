Truck rolls across street crashing into historic building in Penetanguishene

A tractor-trailer struck a flower shop in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 27, 2022 (OPP_CR) A tractor-trailer struck a flower shop in Penetanguishene, Ont., on Thurs., Jan. 27, 2022 (OPP_CR)

Barrie Top Stories