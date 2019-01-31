

CTV Barrie





Barrie police are appealing to the public for help to locate two suspects in connection with some stolen tires last month.

Police say a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was in a secured car dealership lot was found sitting on blocks on Monday, Dec. 10.

According to police, all four tires and rims had been stolen, likely a few days earlier on Dec. 7, shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The dealership is located on Barrie View Drive.

Surveillance video shows two men entering the fenced-in area.

They are described as:

Suspect 1:

White man, heavy build, short dark hair, dark goatee

Wearing a black jacket with white markings on the left sleeve and dark pants

Suspect 2:

White man, thin build, dark facial hair

Wearing a black jacket with a hood and dark pants

The suspect vehicle is described as a 2014-2018 Chevrolet pickup truck with a black cab, and black aftermarket wheels and rims. There was no licence plate or licence plate holder on the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.