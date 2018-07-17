Featured
Truck fire in Barrie parking lot
Flames and black smoke can be seen erupting from a pickup truck on Anne Street in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, July 17, 2018. (KC Colby/CTV News)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 12:23PM EDT
Firefighters had to respond quickly to a truck fire in a parking lot near a building in central Barrie.
The truck erupted in flames just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the Moving Art parking lot at 125 Anne Street.
Flames and black smoke were quickly extinguished by Barrie firefighters.
It’s not yet known what caused the fire or who owns the truck.