Advertisement
Truck driver travelling on city street charged with impaired, dangerous driving
Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021 3:18PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 30, 2021 4:35PM EDT
Police stop a transport truck on Bayfield Street in Barrie, Ont. on Wed. June 30, 2021 (Barrie Police Services/Twitter)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- A transport truck driver has had his licence suspended for 90 days after officers were alerted to a possible impaired driver in Barrie.
Police say officers stopped the big rig on Bayfield Street near Coulter Street Wednesday morning.charged the driver with driving while drug-impaired and dangerous driving.
A 48-year-old Orillia man was charged with driving while drug-impaired and dangerous driving.
Police had the truck towed away to the impound yard, where it will remain for seven days.
RELATED IMAGES