BARRIE, ONT. -- A transport truck driver has had his licence suspended for 90 days after officers were alerted to a possible impaired driver in Barrie.

Police say officers stopped the big rig on Bayfield Street near Coulter Street Wednesday morning.charged the driver with driving while drug-impaired and dangerous driving.

A 48-year-old Orillia man was charged with driving while drug-impaired and dangerous driving.

Police had the truck towed away to the impound yard, where it will remain for seven days.