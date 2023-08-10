Truck crashes into home in Barrie neighbourhood

Police in Barrie are investigating after a truck crashed through a residential property Thursday evening.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at a home on Country Lane. While details are limited, it appears a parked car was struck, and then a pickup truck struck a home on the street.

Photos show the front of a pickup truck appearing significantly damaged.

There's no word on injuries.

An update into the crash is expected to be provided by police Friday morning.