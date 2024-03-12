Truck crash closes Highway 400

An early-morning three-vehicle crash shut down Highway 400 near Highway 88.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt sent out a missive on social media around 8 a.m. this morning.

"We have significant problems on Highway 400 northbound. It's closed at Highway 88. You can get back on beyond that at Highway 89," said Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video tweet.

Schmidt said the closure was due to a collision involving a transport truck that was originally reported to be travelling southbound.

He said the truck went through the ditch and, came up on the northbound side, and went back into the woods again.

There are two other vehicles involved, however, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Schmidt said he expected the crash would cause significant delays for people travelling between Toronto and Barrie.

Southbound traffic was very slow as well, but those lanes remained open.

Within the hour, two of the northbound lanes were reopened on Highway 400 at Hwy 88.

Clean-up of the commercial vehicles is ongoing.

