BARRIE -- A 55-year-old Severn Township man has been charged after police say the transport truck he was driving failed to clear a bridge as it travelled underneath.

According to South Simcoe Police, the truck crashed into the Highway 400 overpass on Innisfil Beach Road and kept on driving.

The collision caused significant damage to the bridge, forcing police to shut down Innisfil Beach Road for about two hours between the 400 off-ramps.

Police say the truck was stopped several kilometres away from the scene.

No one was injured.

The driver has been charged with failing to report an accident, and oversize vehicle - violate permit.

He was released with a future court date.