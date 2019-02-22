

CTV Barrie





A vehicle with a missing front grille has allegedly been stolen in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police says the vehicle theft happened in the Industrial Park area between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The dark blue 2001 GMC 3500 pickup truck was allegedly stolen from the parking lot.

The truck’s licence plate number is AX 67950 and it has white lettering reading ‘Rockscapes’ on the doors.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.