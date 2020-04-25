BARRIE -- Today marks the start of trout season, a weekend anglers fishing on the shores of Georgian Bay look forward to every year.

For John Bothelo and his friends, it’s been a long-standing tradition to head up to the shore and cast their reels in hopes of getting lucky.

While there are restrictions and regulations in place due to COVID-19, they’re just thankful they still able to celebrate the start of the season.

According to Bothelo, he was happy for today’s forecast, and this was something he was excited to give him the excuse to get him and his buddies out of the house.

But, the friends are casting their reels while maintaining social distancing, something newly added to the tradition.

“We’re keeping between eight to ten feet away; that’s why we come in different cars, so we know the extra spacing is there,” said Bothelo.

One of the three friends, Edward Makariak, says fishers must follow the rules, so their hobby doesn’t get taken away, adding the hefty fine just isn’t worth it.

Makariak said that he and his friends are being mindful of the rules.

“In the sense of the lockdown and the restrictions, Ford allowed us to come out today and fish for a couple of hours here and there.. as long as you re apart from each other,” said Makariak.

While fishing is allowed, this season, many areas were off-limits and closed off, due to the provincial wide closure of parks and marinas.

In a statement by the ministry of natural resources and forestry, they said they are closely monitoring the situation.

“At this time, fishing remains open in Ontario with all rules and regulations in effect. Conservation Officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the COVID-19 outbreak,” reads the statement.

While many are thankful for the green light, the MNRF says they are advising the public to check if there have been any notification from the province, as they are making changes as needed following the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer. The situation is continuously evolving, and these are precedented times.