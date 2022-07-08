Trouble with ditch led to arrests

A collision with a ditch led to a slew of charges for two people.

OPP responded to reports of a car in a ditch on the 11 Line of Essa Township at 1 p.m. on June 23.

Upon closer investigation, police charged a 39-year-old man and 35-year-old woman (with no fixed addresses) with a combined count of four charges for possession of cocaine and opioids.

The man faced further charges of failing to comply with probation, operating a vehicle while prohibited and mischief under $5,000, possessing unmarked cigarettes, and obstructing a peace officer.

The couple will appear in court in Bradford on July 28.