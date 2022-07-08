Trouble with ditch led to arrests
Trouble with ditch led to arrests
A collision with a ditch led to a slew of charges for two people.
OPP responded to reports of a car in a ditch on the 11 Line of Essa Township at 1 p.m. on June 23.
Upon closer investigation, police charged a 39-year-old man and 35-year-old woman (with no fixed addresses) with a combined count of four charges for possession of cocaine and opioids.
The man faced further charges of failing to comply with probation, operating a vehicle while prohibited and mischief under $5,000, possessing unmarked cigarettes, and obstructing a peace officer.
The couple will appear in court in Bradford on July 28.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.
Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre.
TRANSCRIPT | 'I felt so ashamed': Canadian swimmer Mary-Sophie Harvey says she was drugged after world championships
Mary-Sophie Harvey, a swimmer for the Canadian national team, is speaking out after she said she was drugged and injured on the final night of the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last weekend.
Via Rail receives 72-hour strike notice, risk of Canada-wide service suspension
Via Rail says services across Canada could be suspended next week, after it received a 72-hour strike notice from the union representing approximately 2,400 of its employees.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich to learn Friday whether she'll remain in jail
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to learn today whether she'll remain in jail after the Crown accused her of breaching one of her bail conditions.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mass shooting: Public inquiry issues RCMP new subpoena for information
The public inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has issued a new subpoena to the RCMP, following concerns the federal police force has withheld documents related to the deaths of 22 people.
-
N.B. patients asking for more direction after family doctor announces they're leaving practice
A letter sent to patients of an Oromocto-based doctor announcing they’re closing their practice in October has some worried about what comes next.
-
N.S. reports 9 deaths, jump in cases in COVID-19 dashboard update
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting an increase in deaths and cases, and a decrease in new hospitalizations in the province’s weekly COVID-19 dashboard update.
Montreal
-
Canadiens select Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick of the NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens selected Slovak Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the NHL Entry Draft at the Bell Centre.
-
Canada not paying for tobacco company stake in vaccine-maker Medicago: minister
The federal government isn't considering putting up money to help buy shares in the only domestic manufacturer of COVID-19 vaccines, but it is 'working on a solution' with Medicago's parent company.
-
Quebec enters seventh wave of COVID-19
As Quebec enters the seventh wave of COVID-19, the province's health minister says the situation is 'under control for the moment' but is urging residents to be vigilant.
Ottawa
-
'It just made everything worse': Mother takes Sun Life to court over revoked benefits
An Ottawa woman is suing Sun Life, claiming she's entitled to long-term disability due to her depression and general anxiety disorder that don't allow her to work.
-
New video shows moments before Ottawa LRT train derailed
On the final day of public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit, the commission saw new video that showed a train leaving Tremblay station moments before it derailed last September.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 8-10
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Toronto
-
Man fatally stabbed in North York plaza parking lot overnight
A man is dead after a stabbing in a North York plaza parking lot early Friday morning.
-
-
Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
Kitchener
-
Video released in McLennan Park sexual assault investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
-
News on widening fourth dose eligibility could come next week, Ontario's top doctor suggests
Ontario is set to make a decision early next week on whether to expand eligibility of fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines, amid a seventh wave of the virus, the province's top doctor said Thursday.
-
SIU ends investigation, says alcohol withdrawal caused seizure
A Special Investigations Unit investigation into the hospitalization of a 34-year-old woman in Stratford has ended, after determining she was going through alcohol withdrawal.
London
-
Sun on the way for Sunfest weekend in London
A beautiful sunny weekend is on the way for the London area.
-
Western Mustangs mourn passing of Coach Jason Kenemy
The Western University Mustangs are mourning the sudden loss Thursday of a pillar of London football, Coach Jason “KJ” Kenemy.
-
London man charged after threatening woman with knife inside restaurant
A 25-year-old London man is facing multiple charges Thursday after allegedly brandishing a knife and threatening a woman inside an east London restaurant, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.
-
New banking rules have come into effect in Canada. These are the important changes
New rules came have come into effect in Canada that will affect bank accounts and credit cards.
-
Whistleblower says Patrick Brown arranged her payment by third-party company
A lawyer for a woman identifying herself as a former organizer on Patrick Brown's campaign says Brown personally connected her with a third-party company to pay for her work on his campaign.
Windsor
-
Beautiful sunny weekend on the way in Windsor-Essex
A beautiful sunny weekend is on the way for Windsor-Essex.
-
Windsor Police Services Board suspends force’s vaccine mandate, allowing all members to return
The Windsor Police Services Board has decided to suspend the force’s vaccination mandate, allowing all members who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to work.
-
'Five years is nothing': Chatham woman sentenced in crash that claimed two lives
A 41-year-old Chatham woman has been sentenced to five years in jail after she pleaded guilty earlier this year to drug impaired driving after a crash that killed an elderly couple from Sarnia in 2020.
Calgary
-
Storm rattles Sneak-A-Peek as people flock to Stampede grounds
Almost as soon as the gates to the Calgary Stampede opened up for Sneak-A-Peek Thursday evening, the heavy rain and hail started falling.
-
Several homes damaged after tornado touches down near Sundre, Alta.
Authorities tell CTV News that several homes in and around the town of Sundre were damaged when a tornado touched down earlier on Thursday.
-
Calgary police make arrest in 8-year-old homicide case
A suspect is now in custody in connection with the death of Colton Crowshoe, an 18-year-old Calgary man who was last seen alive in 2014.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon drivers see relief at gas pumps, but it may not last long
The lower gas prices in Saskatoon won’t last long, according to an expert.
-
'The road kind of started caving up': Witnesses recount chaotic scene as Saskatoon intersection flooded
Witnesses describe a 'crunching, crackling' noise and fissures forming as a Saskatoon intersection 'caved up.'
-
Sask. ranchers call for investigation into cattle and beef pricing
The Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association is calling on the federal and provincial governments to investigate cattle and beef pricing markets as concerns of a widening price gap grow.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe storm risk ends for Edmonton, continues for east-central Alberta
With a risk of severe thunderstorms and potential for tornado development, CTV News Edmonton's meteorologists Josh Classen and Cory Edel will keep you updated throughout the day here.
-
Michener Park infill redevelopment project given green-light
A neighbourhood that used to house University of Alberta students and their families will now become an infill community planners hope will generate revenue for the post-secondary institution.
-
Edmonton Oilers deal Kassian, picks to Arizona Coyotes at NHL draft
The Edmonton Oilers have dealt bruising forward Zack Kassian to the Arizona Coyotes.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 data shows third Omicron wave underway
With B.C.'s independent COVID-19 modelling group predicting that another wave of infections will sweep through the province and peak in August, weekly data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows the surge beginning.
-
BCGEU ramping up for potential job action after talks break down
The head of the B.C. General Employees’ Union says preparations for job action are ramping up after talks with the province broke down.
-
Vancouver Canucks take Swedish right-winger Jonathan Lekkerimaki in NHL draft
The Vancouver Canucks have selected Swedish forward Jonathan Lekkerimaki with the 15th overall pick in the NHL entry draft.