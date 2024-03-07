BARRIE
Barrie

    • Trio faces 81 charges after loaded gun, drugs found in vehicle on Hwy 400

    Traffic moves along Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) Traffic moves along Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    Three men face dozens of charges after police allegedly found weapons and drugs following a complaint about a vehicle being taken without consent Wednesday afternoon.

    Officers located the vehicle in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 in Barrie and conducted a traffic stop.

    Provincial police say the officers spotted suspected drugs in the vehicle, which prompted a further search that they allege turned up a replica handgun, a loaded handgun, and a large quantity of cash.

    The three men, from Timmins, Stouffville, and Mississauga, face a total of 81 charges, including firearms offences, drug trafficking and taking the vehicle without the owner's permission.

