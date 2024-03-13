Trio charged with multiple offences during routine traffic stop
Three men face charges after police allegedly found alcohol, drugs, cash, phones and a balaclava and gloves during a traffic stop in Orangeville.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
OPP officers say that on Tuesday afternoon, while on patrol on Broadway, their Automated Licence Plate Recognition device alerted them to a traffic violation.
They pulled over the vehicle and "were led into a criminal investigation," OPP says.
The trio faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Additionally, police charged the driver with operating a vehicle while under suspension, driving with cannabis readily available, using an unauthorized plate for the vehicle, and driving with an open container of liquor, and one of the passengers with obstructing an officer.
All three will have future court dates to answer to the charges.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Alberta introduces bill to create new police force but says it won't replace RCMP
The Alberta government has introduced legislation to elevate its sheriff service department into a new stand-alone police force.
U.S. cinnamon recalls: What Canadians need to know
Ground cinnamon is being recalled in the U.S. after elevated levels of lead were found in some products. In Canada, officials say they're monitoring the investigation.
'A very serious crisis': Canada's wild pig population poses threat to neighbouring U.S. states
Invasive wild boars that have been roaming the prairies for decades are now at risk of jumping the border.
'My job is not to be popular': Trudeau defends carbon pricing increase amid cross-Canada resistance
As Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre puts the prime minister on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' on the planned April 1 carbon tax increase, Justin Trudeau is standing by his policy, calling those opposed 'short-term thinker politicians.'
Texas man who lived seven decades in iron lung dies at age 78
A Texas man who spent most of his 78 years using an iron lung chamber and built a large following on social media, recounting his life from contracting polio in the 1940s to earning a law degree, has died.
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
Auditor general's office fires two employees for taking government contracts on the side
Two employees at the office of the Auditor General of Canada (OAG) have been fired for making money from federal contracts while working for federal auditor Karen Hogan.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrest in case of 'Woodland Rapist,' charges date back to 1992
Police in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) say they have charged a suspect decades after an alleged serial rapist who targeted children eluded police in the 1990s.
-
Police seek to identify 'suspicious' man in Elmira
Investigators are hoping the public can help find a man they said was acting suspiciously in Elmira.
-
Driver who lost control of car, struck crowd on Toronto sidewalk in 2021 to serve one more year in jail: court
The man who lost control of his car before careening into a crowd of people on a busy downtown Toronto sidewalk and killing one person on Boxing Day 2021 will serve another year in jail after being sentenced on Wednesday.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after being struck by a transport truck on the Adelaide Street North bridge, south of King Street, Wednesday afternoon.
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 in Huron County
OPP told CTV News a two-vehicle crash happened north of Grand Bend between Dashwood Road and Zurich-Hensall Road.
-
'We needed this': Big funding boost for local Indigenous-led health care center
A small ceremony was held inside the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre (SOAHAC) in Muncey, Ont. Wednesday, as much needed funding was announced.
Windsor
-
14-year-old youth arrested in connection to group assault on teen with autism: Windsor police
A 14-year-old youth has been arrested and police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the remaining suspects after a 16-year-old boy with autism was assaulted while waiting for the bus last weekend.
-
'I just found it offensive': Windsor, Ont. councillor sounds off on real estate listing showing mattresses on floors
An online real estate listing in Windsor is drawing the ire of residents and a city councillor for the living conditions seen in pictures.
-
Windsor, Ont. home marks 10 years of providing shelter and skills to pregnant women and new mothers
For 10 years, a home in Windsor has been taking in pregnant women and new mothers who have nowhere else to go and providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to raise a child.
Northern Ontario
-
Indigenous Ont. gas bar chain claims it is being unfairly affected by former supplier's insolvency
A retail chain of Indigenous-owned retail gas stations and convenience stores in Ontario is claiming its finances are being impacted by the restructuring of one of the company's former fuel suppliers.
-
Fatal crash closes Hwy 144 north of Sudbury
Highway 144 is closed in both directions in the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling after a fatal single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
-
Driver with no licence, insurance gives police fake name during northern Ont. traffic stop
A 39-year-old northern Ontario man is facing several charges following a traffic stop on Sunday.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Northwestern Ont. police arrest southern Ont. drug dealers, seize handgun, cocaine, fentanyl
Two suspected drug dealers from southern Ontario along with a local resident have been charged by police in Thunder Bay after searching a residence and locating cash, cocaine, fentanyl and a handgun with ammo.
-
Indigenous Ont. gas bar chain claims it is being unfairly affected by former supplier's insolvency
A retail chain of Indigenous-owned retail gas stations and convenience stores in Ontario is claiming its finances are being impacted by the restructuring of one of the company's former fuel suppliers.
-
'I'm fighting to stay here': Sudbury queer immigrant facing deportation fears for safety
A Sudbury man facing deportation fears for his safety due to his sexuality if he is sent back to India.
Ottawa
-
New criteria for permanent traffic calming measures in Ottawa cause for concern: expert
Speed continues to be a problem on Ottawa's residential streets with many demanding more be done to slow people down, but now the city has gone the other way.
-
Loblaw testing receipt scanner at self-checkout in some Ontario stores
Self-checkouts have become a staple in many retail stores, including grocery stores like Loblaws. But recently, some Ontario customers were surprised to learn they had to scan their receipt before exiting, confirming they paid for their goods.
-
Advocates want to preserve Alexandra Bridge and repurpose it for active transportation
Plans are in the works to tear down the Alexandra Bridge and rebuild it in the next decade; however, some groups are calling on the federal government to consider alternate options for the aging infrastructure.
Montreal
-
Nearly one year later, families waiting for justice after deadly Old Montreal fire
It's almost been one year since a fire ripped through a heritage building in Old Montreal, killing seven people. Families are still waiting for answers and for justice.
-
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle to plead guilty in case related to wife's death: Crown
A retired Quebec judge who was facing a second murder trial in his wife's 2009 shooting death will enter a guilty plea on Thursday, putting an end to a legal battle spanning more than 14 years.
-
Montreal mayor feels Quebec budget will lead to cuts in public transit services
Some are criticizing the CAQ's 2024 budget over the lack of support for public transit. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said it's a big mistake and could lead to cuts in services.
Toronto
-
New details surface about family members killed in shooting in Toronto's Regent Park
New details have come to light about the family that was at the centre of a daylight shooting in Regent Park on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Attempted traffic stop preceded deadly 6-vehicle crash in Scarborough: SIU
Toronto police officers attempted to stop the driver of a speeding vehicle before he flipped his car in a deadly six-vehicle crash in Scarborough Wednesday morning, the province's police watchdog says.
-
TTC’s Leslie Barns has a seagull problem. Here’s how they’re planning to solve it
The TTC are combatting its seagull problem in a unique way – through the use of sound cannons.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia court approves creditor protection for SaltWire Network, appoints monitor
A Nova Scotia judge approved an application Wednesday to protect Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper company from its creditors as SaltWire Network Inc. tries to emerge from insolvency with a restructuring plan.
-
'Where is it going to end?': Shediac man frustrated over 45 per cent tax hike
For the most part, Scott Jewell and his wife are happy they made the move from Belleville, Ont., to Shediac,N.B., last spring, but they don't understand the 45 per cent jump in their property taxes.
-
Fredericton police identify remains of 29-year-old man found in city landfill
Police have identified human remains discovered Monday in a Fredericton landfill as 29-year-old Sterling Hunter of Fredericton.
Winnipeg
-
Transit safety officers elbowed, kicked, almost bitten
Just three weeks into the job, two members of the new transit security team have been assaulted.
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating report of hazing involving a rural hockey team
Manitoba RCMP are investigating after receiving a report of hazing involving a rural hockey team earlier this year.
-
Wawanesa opens national headquarters which will bring 1,300 employees to downtown Winnipeg
Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company opened its new national headquarters in downtown Winnipeg on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate brazen daytime stabbing in Mission
One man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition on Wednesday afternoon after a stabbing in the community of Mission.
-
Calgary bookkeeper charged after $400K embezzlement
A Calgary woman is facing charges after allegedly embezzling $400,000 while serving as a bookkeeper for a commercial irrigation company.
-
Magazine names Alberta town among the 'most beautiful in the world'
A community nestled in the Rocky Mountains is the only Canadian destination named on a list of the most beautiful small towns in the world.
Edmonton
-
Alberta introduces bill to create new police force but says it won't replace RCMP
The Alberta government has introduced legislation to elevate its sheriff service department into a new stand-alone police force.
-
As strike looms, city and union remain 2% apart from deal
The City of Edmonton and a union representing nearly 6,000 of its employees have not progressed toward a deal as workers prepare to strike Thursday morning.
-
'Serious injury collision' closes Anthony Henday Drive lane in south Edmonton
Anthony Henday Drive is down to one lane in south Edmonton after a 'serious injury collision.'
Regina
-
City of Regina finds cash to fund Globe Theatre renovation completion
Regina executive committee has found the cash to fund a $1.9 million request by the Globe Theatre to finish their multi-million dollar renovation.
-
Multiple semis involved in Highway 39 crash near Rouleau, Sask.
Highway 39 was closed from the Moose Jaw area to Corinne for much of Wednesday following a collision involving multiple semis and an SUV at Rouleau, Sask.
-
Dog euthanized after injury at off-leash dog park, Regina owner cautions others about the dangers
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. company accused of threatening staff during bid to unionize
A rock salt manufacturer in rural Saskatchewan is being accused of using intimidation tactics to suppress a campaign to unionize among its staff.
-
James Smith Cree Nation chief weighs in on investigation findings
James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) leadership is calling on Correctional Services of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada to include First Nation governments in policy and legislation reform.
-
Police investigating death of 38-year-old Sask. man in care home
Prince Albert police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man in a care home after an autopsy uncovered injuries.
Vancouver
-
Provincial government makes new 'final offer' to cover Surrey policing transition
Despite making an offer of $150 million and “no more” to help cover the costs of transitioning away from the RCMP to a municipal police force, the provincial government has now made a new “final offer” to the City of Surrey.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Tofino votes to opt in to B.C.'s new short-term rental restrictions, despite exemption
Tofino's district council has voted to opt in to B.C.'s new short-term rental regulations, despite previously being exempt from them.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria stabbing suspect arrested after 8-hour standoff with police
A suspect in a stabbing was arrested in Victoria on Wednesday morning following an eight-hour standoff with police.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Tofino votes to opt in to B.C.'s new short-term rental restrictions, despite exemption
Tofino's district council has voted to opt in to B.C.'s new short-term rental regulations, despite previously being exempt from them.