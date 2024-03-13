BARRIE
Barrie

    Trio charged with multiple offences during routine traffic stop

    Police display cash, phones and a balaclava allegedly seized during a traffic stop on Tues., March 12, 2024, in Orangeville, Ont. (Source: OPP) Police display cash, phones and a balaclava allegedly seized during a traffic stop on Tues., March 12, 2024, in Orangeville, Ont. (Source: OPP)
    Three men face charges after police allegedly found alcohol, drugs, cash, phones and a balaclava and gloves during a traffic stop in Orangeville.

    OPP officers say that on Tuesday afternoon, while on patrol on Broadway, their Automated Licence Plate Recognition device alerted them to a traffic violation.

    They pulled over the vehicle and "were led into a criminal investigation," OPP says.

    The trio faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

    Additionally, police charged the driver with operating a vehicle while under suspension, driving with cannabis readily available, using an unauthorized plate for the vehicle, and driving with an open container of liquor, and one of the passengers with obstructing an officer.

    All three will have future court dates to answer to the charges.

