Trio busted on drugs and gun charges in Stayner

OPP units busted a trio in Stayner for drugs and guns-related offences Wednesday.

Under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, provincial police units executed a search warrant at a building in Stayner.

Police seized a loaded Glock 19 handgun, 46 rounds of 9mm ammunition, body armour, fentanyl, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and hydromorphone tablets.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged with heroin, cocaine and opioid trafficking and possession offences, well as various firearm-related offences.

A 28-year-old man from Scarborough, a 40-year-old Clearview woman, and a 40-year-old man from Stayner have court dates in Barrie and Collingwood.