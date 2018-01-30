Featured
Trio break into portables, cause damage to classrooms
Barrie police released this image of three people breaking into portables at Algonquin Ridge Elementary School in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 11:38AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 30, 2018 12:21PM EST
Three people broke into portables at a Barrie school, causing extensive damage to the property.
Barrie police say the suspects pried their way into three portables at Algonquin Ridge Elementary School, at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.
Several tables and chairs were overturned. Other items were found scatter throughout the classrooms. Police say the suspects also vandalized several desks.
The only photo of the suspects comes from a surveillance camera at the Golden Meadow Road School. You can watch the video here.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.