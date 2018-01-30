

Three people broke into portables at a Barrie school, causing extensive damage to the property.

Barrie police say the suspects pried their way into three portables at Algonquin Ridge Elementary School, at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Several tables and chairs were overturned. Other items were found scatter throughout the classrooms. Police say the suspects also vandalized several desks.

The only photo of the suspects comes from a surveillance camera at the Golden Meadow Road School. You can watch the video here.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.