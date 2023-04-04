Trio arrested for forcing owner from vehicle during test drive and taking off
Three people accused of forcing a vehicle owner out of their car during a test drive and speeding away in Springwater Township face criminal charges.
Provincial police with the Huronia West detachment say the incident happened on Monday afternoon in the area of Sunnidale Road and Wilson Drive.
According to police, the owner advertised the vehicle for sale online and was forced out during an arranged test drive.
Police say officers found the stolen vehicle in Beeton shortly before midnight and arrested the three occupants.
They say despite being shaken up, the owner was not physically injured.
A 21-year-old from Mississauga is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000
A 24-year-old from Brampton faces charges of robbery with violence, theft over $5,000, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
And a 23-year-old from Brampton faces the same charges, plus flight from a peace officer, disobeying a court order, and dangerous operation.
