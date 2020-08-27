BARRIE, ONT. -- Every student with the Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) must wear a mask at school.

While the province mandated that only grade four to 12 students wear masks in schools, the TLDSB decided to make masks mandatory for all students, from kindergarten to grade 12, at Tuesday's meeting.

The school year's start will be staggered over the first two weeks for both elementary and secondary students.

There will be no in-school classes for secondary students from September 8 to 11. Students can expect to receive new timetables that week.

Grade 9 students will attend in-class on Monday, September 14, and all grades will start to attend every day on Tuesday.

For elementary students opting to learn from home, orientation will begin on September 8. Full online learning will happen starting September 14.

For secondary students participating in remote learning, Grade 9 students will attend at-home classes on Monday, September 14. Then all remote learning students will attend every day beginning Tuesday, September 15.