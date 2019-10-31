The Halloween forecast is a spooky one, with wet, windy and cold conditions expected. Because of that, many haunted houses are preparing for the weather.

The wet start to the day didn't dampen the spirits of students at Hyde Park Public School in Barrie Thursday morning. Dressed in their best costumes, many were counting the hours until they could hit the trick or treat trail.

"I would say 90 percent of [the kids] dress up," says the school's Principal Kathy Whitley.

"We have a lot of electronics," said one ElsaS Da Conceicao, owner of the haunted hotel at 69 The Queensway Dr in Barrie. She kept her electronics protected under a tent during the day but was hoping to take them out in time for trick-or-treaters.

"We're planning on having a little shelter outside like a pop-up tent," said her husband, Helder Conceicao.

The forecast has forced some people to make some last-minute changes.

"We put a lot of hard work into our costumes, but now we have to put those on the back burner, and now I have to go out and spend money on store-bought costumes, one shopper told CTV News.

Police are reminding people to be extra careful when crossing streets with the kids. The roads will be wet and slippery.

"Grab some reflectors, put on a bright coat, keep yourself visible. It's very very important," said Barrie Police Constable Keira Brooks.

Police are telling drivers to treat each street as a school zone, to drop your speed and watch for the children running back and forth.