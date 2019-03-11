

CTV Barrie





An Orillia woman is among the 157 people killed in an Ethiopian plane crash on Sunday, family and friends confirmed.

The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) posted to social media on Monday that 24-year-old Angela Rehhorn was on her way to Nairobi to participate in the United Nations Environmental Assembly when tragedy struck.

Known as being an ‘outdoors girl,’ Rehhorn held a degree in marine biology and was a member of the Canadian Conservation Corps at the CWF.

“She was especially interested in the marine environment and looked forward to expanding her experience in this area,” the CWF said in a written statement.

“Angela shared the excitement and optimism of volunteering and working to improve our world,” said CWF CEO Rick Bates. “Her life is an inspiration to us all.” She recently completed a bachelor of science at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.

Rehhorn’s experience took her to Alberta where she went backpacking in Kananaskis, then to Pacific Rim National Park on Vancouver Island for her field training.

She recently returned home to Orillia and was completing the third phase of her Canadian Conservation Corps journey, Heather Robinson with the Canadian Wildlife Federation told CTV News.

At the time of her death, Rehhorn had just finished volunteering her time to do species surveys and was especially interested in expanding her experience working in the marine environment, the federation said.

Friends began posting tributes for Rehhorn on social media on Monday after learning the tragic news. "It's hard to accept that we all have to keep going on without you," wrote Alexandra Stephenson. "Everyone you've ever met is a better person for knowing you."

- With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press