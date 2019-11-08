A ruling for Burl's Creek on Friday puts to an end a long, drawn-out process that has had its share of mixed reactions from Oro-Medonte citizens' groups.

The Ontario Municipal Board, now known as the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, decided that Burl's Creek Event Grounds will have permanent zoning to allow future events, and more, on parts of the property.

"These lands have been used for over 30 years to host world-class events," said Todd Jenereaux, Executive Vice President of Burl's Creek.

Burl's Creek is the country's largest outdoor event venue, with nearly 600 acres able to host more than 100,000 people and 45,000 campers.

The grounds, located in Oro-Medonte, have hosted massive music festivals over the years, including WayHome, Boots and Hearts country music festival, and the only Canadian stop for The Rolling Stones 2019 No Filter tour.

The argument stemmed from two citizen groups, voicing concerns over issues referred to as the 'hullabaloo' problems that they claim took place near the grounds during and after events.

The groups claimed wild parties, public urination, skinny dipping in the lake, and accosting residents on their properties were among the most contentious issues.

But the 12-page ruling by the tribunal found those two groups "failed to persuade the tribunal of their contrary position."

Oro-Medonte's mayor says the decision is a step in the right direction.

The next scheduled event at Burl's Creek is the Big Sky Music Festival in July 2020 with headliner Dwight Yoakam.