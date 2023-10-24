Trial underway in 2018 fatal hit-and-run in Springwater Township

The trial of a Newmarket woman arrested nine months after a 27-year-old man was killed in a 2018 hit-and-run in Springwater Township got underway on Tuesday.

Maimuna Baldeh, now 35, is charged with failing to stop at an accident causing the death of Dominik Adamek five years ago on May 5.

The court heard Adamek was at a party and had been drinking before being picked up by an Uber and dropped off roughly 2.5 kilometres from his Springwater home.

Investigators have said Adamek was walking near the intersection of Wilson Drive and Carson Road between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. when police say he was hit by a Toyota Corolla.

His body was later found in a farmer's field by two passersby who called 911.

For months after his death, police and Adamek's family appealed for the person responsible to come forward. A $50,000 reward was later offered to anyone with information leading to a conviction in the case.

The court heard Baldeh was on her way to work in Thornbury on the morning of the hit-and-run but failed to show up for work.

Maimuna Baldeh, 35, of Newmarket, Ont., outside the Barrie courthouse on Tues., Oct. 24, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

A witness testified to seeing what appeared to be a man walking along the road that morning and then brake lights from a vehicle in the distance that then seemed to veer around something on the roadway.

Another witness recalled finding Adamek's body between the gravel shoulder and ditch, adding one of his shoes was in the middle of the road, and his phone was beside it, smashed and playing music.

Adamek, the Crown said, died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The Crown must now prove to the jury of seven women and five men beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldeh knew she hit Adamek with her car and failed to stop to check on him.

The trial is scheduled to run for two weeks and continues Wednesday.

The allegations against the accused have not been tested in court.