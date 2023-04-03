Trespasser fined after fire at vacant downtown Barrie building

Emergency crews quickly put out a fire at a vacant downtown Barrie building Monday morning.

According to a fire official, a neighbour called emergency services after noticing flames at the building on Chase McEachern Way.

A damage estimate was not provided, but CTV News was told the building sustained minimal smoke and water damage.

Barrie firefighters escorted a trespasser out of the building.

The 37-year-old man was uninjured and issued a fine for being inside the premises unlawfully.