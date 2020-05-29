BARRIE, ONT. -- The Trent Severn Waterway remains closed for the weekend, but limited access will begin on Monday.

Basic services along the entire system will resume, except for the Swift Rapids lockstation.

Boaters will be able to access the locks, boat launches, and mooring areas.

Day-use areas, including green spaces, picnic areas and parking lots, will be open, along with day-use trails and public washrooms.

Boaters are asked to check before setting sail to be sure about what's open.

Physical distancing rules remain in place.

Swift Rapids is expected to open later in June.