The Trent-Severn Waterway will be open for boaters on Friday after being delayed by one week.

Parks Canada says all lock stations will be operational as of 9 a.m.

The navigation season for the Trent-Severn was postponed by one week because of raised water levels after severe flooding in the area.

The water levels are still high, but staff will increase dam flows outside of operating hours.

Parks Canada says it’s best to be extra cautious around the water.