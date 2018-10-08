

The Trent-Severn Waterway officially closes for the season on Thanksgiving Monday.

Parks Canada is advising the public that the channel and all of its lockstations located between Trenton and Port Severn will shut at 4:30 p.m.

Many shop owners at Lock 45 in Port Severn say that while this summer season should have been a terrific one for business due to ample good weather, business dropped off long before the lock system was scheduled to close.

Since September 4, a major Parks Canada infrastructure project has completely shut down the bridge that leads to businesses in Port Severn.

“The bridge has had a big effect. The construction and the arrows and all, people were kind of confused, and nobody knew about it,” said business owner Jojo Renaud.

Cars have been forced to turn around at the bridge, and go back on the highway to access the other side.

“A lot of people who used to come in one entrance, don’t want to go around and double back again,” says business owner Wanda Savoie.

Many boaters say they have had a wonderful summer cruising the waterway, and lockmaster Cam Truemner says it was a busy season. “Traffic was pretty normal, pretty good, pretty steady – the usual for lock 45.”

But what residents in the area say has been far from normal, is the disarray the bridge closure has presented. They say simple tasks like going to the post office and grocery store have suddenly become difficult because of the closure.

“I don’t understand the reasoning for doing something like this at this time of year, it’s just unfair,” says Diane Carrins, who lives in the area.

Business owners are not yet sure just how badly the closure will affect their financial gains, but they say their bottom line has taken a beating.

The Parks Canada construction project should wrap up some time around mid-December, but because this is a two year project, local residents and business owners say they’re bracing themselves for more closures next year.