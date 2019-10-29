A Keswick man is in serious condition after a workplace accident on Tuesday in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police say the 32-year-old was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre this afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man was hurt while working in a trench on Reagans Industrial Parkway.

They say the trench collapsed, trapping him underneath dirt and plywood.

The Ministry of Labour will be investigating the incident.