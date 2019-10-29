Featured
Trench collapses on worker, trapping him under plywood and dirt
A trench in Bradford suddenly collapses on a worker who is airlifted to a Toronto hospital on Tues., Oct. 29, 2019. (Chris Garry/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 5:09PM EDT
A Keswick man is in serious condition after a workplace accident on Tuesday in Bradford.
South Simcoe Police say the 32-year-old was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre this afternoon with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the man was hurt while working in a trench on Reagans Industrial Parkway.
They say the trench collapsed, trapping him underneath dirt and plywood.
The Ministry of Labour will be investigating the incident.